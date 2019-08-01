Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After standing pat at trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox are looking ahead to the future.

Mookie Betts, for instance, has plenty of confidence in the Sox as the current American League wild card race tightens. The right fielder took to Instagram on Thursday ahead of Boston’s series finale against division foe Tampa Bay Rays to provide Red Sox nation with an uplifting message.

“We’re going to make it!” Betts captioned the photo.

Check it out:

Despite being 10 games behind the New York Yankees for the division lead, the Sox are just 2.5 games back of the second wild card spot in the American League East. So the door certainly hasn’t closed on their playoff hopes.

Boston will wrap up its three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday before heading to the Bronx for a critical four-game set against the Yankees this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images