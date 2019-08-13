Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fought back to tie Monday’s game at five, but Carlos Santana had another idea just a half-inning later.

The Indians slugger smoked a walk-off solo shot to give Cleveland a 6-5 win in the series opener. Manager Alex Cora noted that he wants his pitching staff to focus on limiting damage, and they didn’t do that early on in this one.

Eduardo Rodriguez gave up 10 hits and five runs in six innings of work, but his three walks were crucial in Monday’s loss, according to the Red Sox skipper.

