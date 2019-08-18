Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox peeled off 13 unanswered runs Sunday en route to a 13-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

It was an impressive offensive spark from a lineup that’s shown glimpses of its full potential throughout the season, but Alex Cora’s confidence in Boston’s bats never wavered, even when his club trailed 6-0.

“We feel we have the best offense in baseball,” Cora said after the win.

