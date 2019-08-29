Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins tremendous 2018-19 season came to a disappointing end when they fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues, which left Boston fans wanting more.

That especially is the case around this time of the year with the season right around the corner, and it appears Charlie Coyle’s golden retriever puppy, Bodie, is feeling the same way. Coyle shared a video of Bodie attempting to pull his equipment bag Thursday, much to the delight of B’s fans everywhere.

Check it out:

Coyle got Bodie in late July, sending his Instagram followers into a frenzy with this post:

After being dealt to the Bruins from the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 20, the Weymouth, Mass. native posted six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games. Coyle then had an impressive playoff run, posting 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 24 postseason contests.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images