The Boston Red Sox avoided losing Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery this week, but they’ll have to wait six weeks until the left-hander can be evaluated any further.

Despite the injury, Sale downplayed the situation to reporters Tuesday at Fenway Park, while expressing plenty of confidence that he’ll be ready for the 2020 season. When asked about next season, the lefty said he’s “very confident” he’ll be good to go.

How confident is Sale that he’ll be ready for 2020? “Very confident. I know who I am.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 20, 2019

Yes, Sale’s sidelined for six weeks. But according to the seven-time All-Star, it’s “not the end of the world.”

“We’ll get through this,” Sale said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. “It’s not the end of the world. It could be worse — that’s my mindset.”

Sale was also given assurance that he is only dealing with inflammation, and no UCL damage, which is great news for the Florida native.

“Yeah. There was inflammation,” Sale said, per the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “We got a round of PRP. I’ve never done that before so that was kind of an interesting process too.”

The left-hander’s season likely will conclude with a record of 6-11 and a 4.40 ERA. If it does, it will be Sale’s lowest win total of his career and his highest single-season ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images