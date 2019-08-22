Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun have proven themselves over the last three months.

WNBA.com’s Brian Martin boosted the Sun to No. 2 in the latest edition of the website’s weekly power rankings of the league’s 12 teams. The Sun’s 19-8 record is second-best in the WNBA, trailing the Washington Mystics by only one game for the top spots in the Eastern Conference and overall.

Martin explains how Connecticut rose from No. 4 to No. 2 in the last week.

“The Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings both climbed two spots in this week’s rankings,” he wrote. “After losing a pair of road games last week, the Sun have bounced back to win three straight and climb to No. 2 in the standings. The Sun are a league-best 13-1 at home, but just 6-7 on the road this season – yet another reason the Sun need to push for the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-71 last Wednesday, edged the Seattle Storm 79-78 last Friday in a thriller and clinched their playoff berth on Sunday by dispatching the Dallas Wings 78-68.

Connecticut’s next two games — on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Las Vegas Aces and on Sunday at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Sparks — will do much to determine whether the Sun claim tiebreakers over their rivals for playoff byes and perhaps even move into the top spot in next week’s power rankings.

