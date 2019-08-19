Courtney Williams never is afraid to shoot her shot, both literally and figuratively.
So, that likely plays in to how the Connecticut Sun guard earned her new nickname: the “Walking Bucket.”
“I’m a bucket,” Williams said while discussing her 18-point performance during the Sun’s 78-68 victory Sunday against the Dallas Wings, per The Day’s Ned Griffen. “Once I hit one shot, I’m going to keep going crazy. And my teammates saw that, they were setting me nice screens and getting the ball in my hands. So I had to deliver.”
And deliver, she did.
Of course, Williams isn’t the first athlete to earn the title, but she sure does embody what it means to be a “Walking Bucket” on the court. On top of averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, the 25-year-old has become one of Connecticut’s top players in the clutch this season.
Williams has been particularly stellar this August, setting season-highs for points (28), field goals attempted (18) and field goals made (12) this month alone. She also earned a career-high six steals against the Seattle Storm last week.
There are some pretty bad nicknames out there nowadays, but we think this one is well-deserved.
Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss