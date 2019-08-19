Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtney Williams never is afraid to shoot her shot, both literally and figuratively.

So, that likely plays in to how the Connecticut Sun guard earned her new nickname: the “Walking Bucket.”

“I’m a bucket,” Williams said while discussing her 18-point performance during the Sun’s 78-68 victory Sunday against the Dallas Wings, per The Day’s Ned Griffen. “Once I hit one shot, I’m going to keep going crazy. And my teammates saw that, they were setting me nice screens and getting the ball in my hands. So I had to deliver.”

And deliver, she did.

Of course, Williams isn’t the first athlete to earn the title, but she sure does embody what it means to be a “Walking Bucket” on the court. On top of averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, the 25-year-old has become one of Connecticut’s top players in the clutch this season.

Williams has been particularly stellar this August, setting season-highs for points (28), field goals attempted (18) and field goals made (12) this month alone. She also earned a career-high six steals against the Seattle Storm last week.

There are some pretty bad nicknames out there nowadays, but we think this one is well-deserved.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss