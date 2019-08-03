Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots underwent a series of coaching changes this offseason, with five assistants taking positions with other organizations following the team’s Super Bowl LIII victory.

New England does not have an official defensive coordinator, and head coach Bill Belichick is expected to take on the majority of the play-calling duties on that front. Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo has been tabbed as the inside linebackers coach, but there’s another former player looking to coach under Belichick.

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night after an impressive 12-year career. Reed served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016, but the 40-year-old wants another shot at coaching, specifically in New England.

“I’d love for it to just be with the Patriots,” Reed told The Buffalo News, per MassLive.

The Belichick coaching tree is one of the more expansive webs in NFL history, so its no surprise that Reed prefers to learn under the Patriots head coach. It certainly would be a different experience compared to working under Rex and Rob Ryan in Buffalo.

