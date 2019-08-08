New England Patriots fans are holding out hope for not one, but two mid-to-late season returns.

The Foxboro faithful doesn’t appear ready to entirely close the book on Rob Gronkowski’s NFL career, and a few reports have suggested the five-time Pro Bowler hasn’t played his last game for the Patriots. But far more uncertain than Gronk’s situation is the future of Josh Gordon.

Gordon is in the midst of an indefinite suspension handed to him last winter. The 28-year-old reportedly has filed for reinstatement, which, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, will be evaluated by one person and one person only: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ryan Clark doesn’t think New England should or will count on Gordon’s availability, but the former NFL cornerback believes the veteran wideout could provide a big boost if he’s able to return.

“The Patriots live in reality. They live in football reality and reality in the real world,” Clark said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “They’re not going to be dependent on a player who is not dependable. So for me, it will be the ultimate luxury if you can get him down the road in the season. This is a player who you want to use, but I don’t believe the Patriots will have in their plan. It’s going to be one of those things if we get him, if he’s able to play, if he’s reinstated, if he’s healthy — both mind, body and soul — this is a guy we can win with. If not, we’ll find another way to win, which they did last year after having him on the roster.”

We’ve already received writing on the wall indicating the Patriots aren’t expecting to have Gordon in the fold. The team handed out traditional jersey numbers to rookies ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener, and N’Keal Harry originally was tabbed with No. 10, which Gordon wore in 11 games with the Patriots last season. Harry’s jersey number since has been changed to No. 8.

Football also should be secondary for Gordon at this point, as his health and well-being are far more important. But if he’s up to the task and is granted the green light from Goodell, there’s no reason to believe Gordon won’t be able to build off his impressive stretch in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images