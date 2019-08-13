Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Cleveland Indians on Monday night, stretching their losing streak to three games.

Boston is now eight games out of the American League’s second wild card spot, but slugger J.D. Martinez says the Red Sox need to keep their head up amid the struggles.

“I think we just kind of continue to have fun, continue to try to keep the clubhouse loose,” Martinez said. “There’s two ways we could do it. We can hang our heads down and feel sorry for ourselves or we can keep going out there every day, battling, having fun and enjoying it.”

To hear more from Martinez, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.