Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Falcons announced they were trading tight end Eric Saubert to the New England Patriots on Monday at 9:42 a.m. ET. Despite this fact, the trade hadn’t been processed through the NFL by 4 p.m., on Monday.

That means the Patriots didn’t have to make a corresponding roster move for Saubert by Monday, but for Saubert to take the practice field Tuesday morning for the Patriots, the team needs need to cut or trade a player or put someone on injured reserve.

The Patriots did waive undrafted cornerback D’Angelo Ross with an injury designation Monday, but they filled his spot on the roster by re-signing offensive lineman Cole Croston. There was a fear the Patriots might have to place tight end Matt LaCosse on injured reserve after he went down in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported LaCosse suffered a sprained ankle, which certainly isn’t a severe enough ailment to require such a move.

The Patriots might have their most competitive roster in years. There are no obvious cuts from Player 1 to 91. Since the Patriots just added Croston, our best guess is they might elect to cut an offensive lineman, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Just know a roster move is on the horizon if the Patriots want Saubert to travel to Tennessee on Tuesday for joint practices with the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday’s preseason matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images