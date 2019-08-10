Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have the long ball working in their series against the Los Angeles Angels.

After homering twice in a 3-0 win over the Halos on Thursday night, the power stroke was back in action on Friday night.

Trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning, J.D. Martinez plated two runs with a home run into the bullpen to tie the game 3-3.

Not shown: J.D. and Brock's dugout hug pic.twitter.com/BuDJJf7Vvv — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2019

And in the fifth, the Red Sox had the lead thanks to Mookie Betts, who bopped a homer over the Green Monster to give Boston a 5-3 lead.

BETTS 💣 FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/nRGyIU9s0i — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2019

That makes 26 on the year for Martinez, and 20 for Betts.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images