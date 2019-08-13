Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have struggled as of late, but that isn’t to say they haven’t had a few bright spots.

J.D. Martinez headlines that group as he takes an 11-game hitting streak into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The 31-year-old is hitting .452 over that span and has pushed his season average up to .310. Martinez also has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games.

To see more of Martinez’s impressive numbers, check out more in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images