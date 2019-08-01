Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s real-life appearance has changed a lot over the years.

However, nothing rivals the makeover that the New England Patriots quarterback has undergone over the course of his “Madden” career.

In honor of “Madden NFL 20,” which hits stores Friday, the folks over at product review site MyDD.com created a morphing GIF that shows how much Brady’s video game appearance has changed since “Madden NFL 2001.” As you might expect, the results are fascinating.

Take a look:

(You can click here if the GIF doesn’t load.)

By the way, Brady was listed only as “QB #12” in “Madden 2001.” Basically, he was an afterthought.

As for how the soon-to-be 42-year-old was handled in the latest installment of the “Madden” franchise, Brady’s player rating sparked much internet debate. Brady himself even took issue with one aspect of his digital doppelganger.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images