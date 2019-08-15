Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Update 5:04 p.m.: ABC 7 reported that Earnhardt’s plane rolled off the runway after landing, according to the FAA. Earnhardt was conscious and talking when he was taken to nearby Johnson City Medical Center. No serious injuries were reported.

Update 4:50 p.m.: Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, provided a brief statement, confirming the driver, his wife and their one-year-old daughter Isla were on board, but said “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved in a plane crash Thursday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WCYB 5 out of Bristol, Tenn.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashed at Elizabeth Municipal Airport. Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to the hospital. Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Reimann also was on board. Elizabeth Fire Chief Barry Carrier reported that everyone survived the crash, according to the report.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in Bristol this weekend.

Earnhardt Jr. retired from driving after the 2017 season and now is a mainstay with NBC’s broadcast.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images