Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over the course of his career, talent was one thing you could never question about Dwight Howard.

Commitment, attitude, drive and more all were fair game, but not the skill itself.

The veteran big man has earned the reputation of a locker room distraction, which at times has been more palatable for teams when he’s averaging a double-double. But the 33-year-old’s productivity has dropped off in recent years, and this summer he found himself looking for the next move.

The next move, it appears, will be a reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard reportedly is going to be bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, then will sign with Los Angeles — a team that boasts LeBron James and Anthony Davis and quite clearly has championship aspirations.

But in knowing the baggage that comes with Howard, the Lakers gave him a pretty direct warning before agreeing to sign him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wrote Wojnarowski on Friday: “After completing a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dwight Howard will sign a non-guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers that comes with a clear message, league sources told ESPN: Disrupt this team — and you’ll be gone.”

That’s fair.

Howard played in just nine games last season with the Washington Wizards. In that stretch he averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images