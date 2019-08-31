Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots’ tight end and defensive line situations are becoming increasingly clearer.

The Patriots are waving DL Ufomba Kamalu, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2019

The Patriots waived TE Stephen Anderson, per source. Practice squad candidate. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2019

10:22 a.m.: A veteran lineman is out in Cincy.

Bengals released veteran offensive lineman John Jerry, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

9:47 a.m: It seems Kiki Alonso leaving the Dolphins now is more of a “when,” not “if” scenario.

Kiko Alonso expects to move on from Miami this weekend, whether it's via trade or release. Would like a fresh start, and that's understandable, since Dolphins hadn't planned to use him as a three-down linebacker. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2019

9:36 a.m.: Oh?

Surprise cut: Bills are releasing LeSean McCoy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

9:36 a.m.: A veteran defensive end is out in Buffalo.

DE Sam Acho has been released, according to his official Instagram page — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 31, 2019

9:33 a.m.: Dolphins make a cut up front, but it sounds like there’s hope he passes through waivers.

As expected, Dolphins released Durval Queiroz Neto, per source. He moved from DT to guard a few weeks ago. But if he's not claimed by another team, he will revert to special 11th spot on Miami's practice squad this season. Flores has spoken highly of his potential. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2019

9:26 a.m.: The Bengals giving up on a 2018 third-round pick.

Source: The #Bengals are waiving LB Malik Jefferson, a third-round draft pick last year. Big changes under new coach Zac Taylor and DC Lou Anarumo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

9:18 a.m.: Some undrafted free agents are getting cut.

Some UDFAs being released: The #Bears are releasing 6-7 TE Ian Bunting, source said. The #Redskins are cutting S JoJo McIntosh, who received the second-highest UDFA bonus for them this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

8:56 a.m.: The Bears should have a great defense this year, but it doesn’t appear Jonathan Bullard will be a part of it.

The #Bears are releasing DE

Jonathan Bullard, source said. A former third-round pick in the D-line rotation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

8:52 a.m.: The Patriots receiving picture becomes increasingly clearer.

Rosters must be reduced to 53 by 4 p.m. ET today, and the Patriots began informing some players as early as yesterday that they are being let go. Among those who have been told they are being released is second-year WR Braxton Berrios. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2019

8:50 a.m. ET — There was plenty of action around the NFL on Friday, and it’s only going to ramp up Saturday.

All 32 teams in the NFL have to get their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and there always promises to be a few surprises on cutdown day.

As moves are made, we’ll be updating this live blog, so be sure to follow along as there should be plenty of movement across the league.

Click here to check out our Day 1 roster cut tracker, and click here for out New England Patriots roster cut tracker.

