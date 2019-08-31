10:26 a.m.: The Patriots’ tight end and defensive line situations are becoming increasingly clearer.
10:22 a.m.: A veteran lineman is out in Cincy.
9:47 a.m: It seems Kiki Alonso leaving the Dolphins now is more of a “when,” not “if” scenario.
9:36 a.m.: Oh?
9:36 a.m.: A veteran defensive end is out in Buffalo.
9:33 a.m.: Dolphins make a cut up front, but it sounds like there’s hope he passes through waivers.
9:26 a.m.: The Bengals giving up on a 2018 third-round pick.
9:18 a.m.: Some undrafted free agents are getting cut.
8:56 a.m.: The Bears should have a great defense this year, but it doesn’t appear Jonathan Bullard will be a part of it.
8:52 a.m.: The Patriots receiving picture becomes increasingly clearer.
8:50 a.m. ET — There was plenty of action around the NFL on Friday, and it’s only going to ramp up Saturday.
All 32 teams in the NFL have to get their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and there always promises to be a few surprises on cutdown day.
As moves are made, we’ll be updating this live blog, so be sure to follow along as there should be plenty of movement across the league.
