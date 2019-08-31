Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brian Hoyer probably won’t be unemployed for long.

In a somewhat surprising move, the New England Patriots made Hoyer one of their casualties as they trim their roster down to 53. In doing so, Jarrett Stidham will be the lone backup for Tom Brady.

Although Hoyer never has been a particularly good starting quarterback, he’s cemented himself as one of the NFL’s better backups. And with plenty of teams around the league making moves under center, thus opening up vacancies in some cases, Hoyer appears to be drawing plenty of interest — with the Denver Broncos among the teams with piqued interest.

The Broncos believe “it could be a challenge landing” Brian Hoyer but remain interested https://t.co/V8qGzVlXmR — Dianna (@diannaESPN) August 31, 2019

Another destination floated by many is the Indianapolis Colts, who will have Jacoby Brissett as the starter and Chad Kelly as the backup with Andrew Luck now retired. At the moment though, nothing beyond speculation has emerged.

Hoyer should know his fate soon, but he probably can rest assured there’s a job out there for him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images