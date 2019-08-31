Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney reportedly is set to join the Seattle Seahawks, but there indeed were discussion between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

From the beginning,the Dolphins were one of the rumored destinations, but after meeting with Miami earlier in the week, Clowney’s reported interest continued diminishing. Furthermore, one of the roadblocks in a potential deal was the inclusion of Laremy Tunsil. The Texans desperately need offensive line help, but the Dolphins wanted more than just Clowney in order to give him up.

It wouldn’t have mattered anyway, as Clowney reportedly nixed a deal to the Dolphins. Still, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson shared some info on the deal that was beginning to take shape, and it was quite hefty.

To make this clear from 2 people with direct knowledge: Dolphins asked for 2 very high picks and Clowney to consider trading Tunsil. Houston was moving in that direction but Clowney refusal to come to Miami scuttled that. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2019

In the trade with the Seahawks, the Texans reportedly got two linebackers and a third-round pick back, a return that they got flamed for on Twitter.

As for the Seahawks, well their defense is looking pretty good right about now.

