Shortly after news of Patrick Chung’s indictment on a charge of cocaine possession broke Thursday, the New England Patriots released a brief statement on the safety’s legal situation.
Here is the statement, as shared on the team’s official Twitter account:
Chung, who was not arrested, was indicted Aug. 8 by a Belknap County grand jury. According to the Laconia Daily Sun, which first reported the news, Chung’s indictment alleged the 32-year-old “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” on June 25 in Meredith, N.H., where he owns a house.
Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday, according to the Daily Sun and multiple reports.
If found guilty, Chung could face disciplinary action under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.
