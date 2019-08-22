Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shortly after news of Patrick Chung’s indictment on a charge of cocaine possession broke Thursday, the New England Patriots released a brief statement on the safety’s legal situation.

Here is the statement, as shared on the team’s official Twitter account:

Statement from the New England Patriots:

We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2019

Chung, who was not arrested, was indicted Aug. 8 by a Belknap County grand jury. According to the Laconia Daily Sun, which first reported the news, Chung’s indictment alleged the 32-year-old “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” on June 25 in Meredith, N.H., where he owns a house.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday, according to the Daily Sun and multiple reports.

If found guilty, Chung could face disciplinary action under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images