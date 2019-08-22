Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung reportedly was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession earlier this month.

Chung reportedly will be arraigned next Wednesday. So, what does this mean for Chung on the field?

Chung could be suspended under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy if found guilty. If Chung has violated the policy previously, then he likely would face a four-game ban if guilty. Chung also could face punishment separately if guilty on the drug charges. Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was suspended one game this season for an arrest last August for marijuana possession.

Given the timeline of Gathers’ suspension, it could be a while before Chung is punished if guilty.

Chung is a starting safety in the Patriots’ defense alongside Devin McCourty. The Patriots also have Duron Harmon, Terrence Brooks, Obi Melifonwu, Nate Ebner, AJ Howard and Malik Gant on their safety depth chart. Brooks would be the most likely option to fill in for Chung at strong safety. Chung has been limited with injuries this summer and is unlikely to play Thursday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

He didn’t practice Tuesday.

