FOXBORO, Mass. — Tight end Lance Kendricks remained sidelined Friday on Day 8 of New England Patriots training camp.

Kendricks, who joined the team just before the start of camp, has not practiced since exiting Wednesday’s session early. The reason for his departure and subsequent absences remains unclear.

Running back Rex Burkhead was limited for a third straight practice. He transitioned to a separate conditioning field after warmups.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (non-football injury list), safety Nate Ebner (physically unable to perform list) and cornerback Ken Webster (PUP) were present at practice but did not participate. Wideout Demaryius Thomas (PUP) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (NFI) were not spotted.

Thomas attended the Patriots’ first five training camp practice but has been absent from the last three.

Players wore helmets and shells Friday after being in full pads the previous two days. They’re off Saturday and Sunday before beginning a stretch of three joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Monday in Allen Park, Mich.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com