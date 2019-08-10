Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bobby Dalbec continues to impress in the Boston Red Sox’s minor league system.

The third base prospect was called up to Triple-A Pawtucket last Saturday, and so far has been ripping it up with the PawSox.

Friday night, Dalbec went 3-for-4, launching his first home run since the call-up, a two-run shot against the Toledo Mud Hens.

He is batting .391 in six games with Pawtucket, going 9-for-23 with a double and the homer.

In 105 games with Double-A Portland this season, Dalbec hit a league-leading 20 home runs with 57 RBI. He posted an average of .234 with a .371 OBP, while also leading the Eastern League with 68 walks.

After leading the Red Sox farm system with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs last season, the infielder was named the 2018 Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Dalbec was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images