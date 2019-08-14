Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t changing much as they look to earn a series win in Cleveland.

After securing a 10-inning victory over the Indians on Tuesday night, the Red Sox will wrap things up at Progressive Field on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale of the three-game set.

Few changes will be made to the Red Sox lineup. Sam Travis will play first base and bat sixth in place of Mitch Moreland, while Christian Vazquez replaces Sandy Leon behind the plate and in the eighth spot of the lineup.

Brian Johnson gets the ball for the Red Sox and will be opposed by Shane Bieber.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

BOSTON RED SOX (63-59)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-1, 7.32 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (72-48)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Greg Allen, LF

Mike Freeman, 2B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Tyler Naquin, RF

Shane Bieber, RHP (12-4, 3.28 ERA)

