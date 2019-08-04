Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Red Sox avoid back-to-back sweeps?

That will be the task at hand as Boston looks to halt a seven-game losing streak with its finale Sunday night against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox are coming off 9-2 and 6-4 losses in Saturday’s day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

David Price, who was reinstated from the paternity leave list Sunday, will get the ball for Boston and oppose J.A. Happ. Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat ninth and play center after getting Saturday’s nightcap off. Michael Chavis will slide over to second and Sam Travis will play first.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-54)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (7-4, 3.86 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (71-39)

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Aaron Judge, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Brett Gardner, CF

Cameron Maybin, RF

Mike Ford, 1B

Kyle Higashioka, C

Mike Tauchman, LF

J.A. Happ, LHP (8-6, 5.19 ERA)

