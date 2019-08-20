Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale’s elbow injury is a huge blow to the Boston Red Sox rotation despite the left-hander not always performing up to par this season.

Sale was diagnosed with elbow inflammation, and it was feared he may need Tommy John surgery. While many were fearing the worst, Sale said he remained “pretty optimistic” while meeting with Dr. Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., to have his elbow examined.

To hear more from Sale, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images