Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot of questions surrounding the Red Sox, and one of them is J.D. Martinez.

The designated hitter is signed with Boston through the 2022 season, but can opt-out after the end of this year. While it’s certainly not the 2018 campaign, and Martinez isn’t putting up the same numbers than a year, he’s only focusing on the present.

“I don’t know. I am just worried about right now,” he said during WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” as part of Tuesday’s WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “That is the last thing I am thinking about. When the media asks me, I am just like, ‘You know Scott Boras? Call him up.’ He’s the guy that is going to help me with that decision. I let him worry about that stuff.”

Fair enough.

Martinez is batting .308 after Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s clubbed 28 home runs and driven in 75 runs in 116 games for the Red Sox in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images