Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will take the hill Friday night as the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Boston will look to stay in the win column after taking two-of-three games vs. the Cleveland Indians this week. Porcello hopes to bounce back after giving up five earned runs and suffering the loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The right-hander will be opposed by Aaron Brooks.

To hear more about Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images