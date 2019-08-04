Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Birthday boy Tom Brady was the center of attention Saturday, and Rob Gronkowski was among the many to get in on the fun.

Brady, now 42 years old, took plenty of grief (and gave it right back) throughout his birthday. However, one of the more light-hearted posts came from Brady’s former teammate, retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski took to Instagram honor Brady on his big day.

“Happy Birthday #12! 🎉 The Big 42!! Now that I am retired, you need to carry me!!” Gronkowski wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Brady giving Gronkowski a piggy-back ride? Not a sight many Patriots fans want to see.

