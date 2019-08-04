Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Someday, Tom Brady will see his own bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For now, the New England Patriots quarterback only can admire memorabilia from his still-going-strong career scattered throughout the halls in Canton, Ohio.

Brady and a few of his teammates and coaches (include Bill Belichick) were at the Hall of Fame on Saturday to watch Patriots legend Ty Law’s induction ceremony. And at one point, Brady got the chance to admire the uniform from his MVP-winning, yet ill-fated 2007 season.

Take a look:

That has to be bittersweet for the 42-year-old. Yes, the 2007 season was perhaps his finest statistical campaign, but it ended with the 18-0 Patriots losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

That said, Brady has won three Super Bowls since and, again, will be enshrined in Canton in the near future. Tough to feel bad for the guy.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images