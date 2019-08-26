Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots operate to the beat of their own drum. This isn’t breaking news, as Bill Belichick and Co. always have done so.

Well, it sounds like they treat everyone, no matter how good they are, exactly the same.

Rob Gronkowski joined the all-new edition of HBO Sports’ “The Shop,” which premiers Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. ET. The former Patriots tight end will be joined by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Portland Trailblazers guard CJ McCollum, radio presenter Charlamagne tha God, rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

HBO unveiled a trailer for the latest episode Monday, which features an interesting quote from Gronkowski while the 30-year-old discussed playing for the Patriots.

“You’re not treated like a superstar in that organization,” Gronkowski explained. Someone off camera than exclaims, “Not even Brady?,” to which Gronk confidently affirms, “Not even Brady.”

Of course the entirety of the trailer wasn’t this serious. The video begins with Hart telling a story of seeing Gronkowski out partying and doubting his ability to recover.

“I saw Gronk out one time,” Hart began. “I said, ‘There’s no way he’s going to play Sunday,'” which was followed by a chorus of laughs from the group.

All in all, this likely will be a must-watch for Patriots fans.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images