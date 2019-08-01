Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello had a night to forget Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher allowed six runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 ugly innings, dragging his team to a third straight loss. Porcello’s frustration boiled over early on when the right-hander broke a pair of dugout TVs after allowing one run in the first inning.

Porcello was apologetic after game, admitting he let his emotions get the best of him. As for the monitors, they were replaced prior to Thursday’s series finale against Tampa Bay.

Take a look:

Good as new (because they are).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images