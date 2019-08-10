Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A three-run homer for the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of Friday’s game proved to be little worry for the Boston Red Sox.

Thanks in part to five dingers, the Red Sox put a beating on the Angels to the tune of a 16-4 victory at Fenway Park in the second contest of a four-game set.

J.D. Martinez, who had a simply monster game, accounted for two of those homers, while Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland had the others.

It was such a slugfest, in fact, that when the Red Sox posted a video of all five blasts, the run time was longer than two minutes.

Check it out:

Slug Fest

Boston, MA

August 9, 2019 pic.twitter.com/OZXGn5cnAh — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2019

The two sides will meet Saturday for the penultimate contest. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images