Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were looking for some late-game heroics Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians, and Jackie Bradley Jr. gave them just that.

After the game was forced into extra innings, the center fielder wasted no time lining a solo home run over the right-field wall, giving the Sox a 7-6 lead.

Check it out:

No. 14 of the season ended up being the difference-maker as Boston took Game 2 from Cleveland at Progressive Field 7-6.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images