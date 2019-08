Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, it looks like Mookie Betts was ready to go Friday night.

With the Red Sox on the West Coast, game time seems to take forever to get here for those back in Boston, but Betts wasted little time in getting the excitement going early. The outfielder laced a leadoff home run in the top of the first.

Betts hopped all over a 3-1 pitch to make it 1-0.

Take a look:

Make that 19 consecutive games with a home run for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images