Odell Beckham Jr. is for the fans.

Don’t believe us?

In a video released Sunday, a car full of Browns fans was seen pulling up alongside the Cleveland wideout. The group pointed out their Browns-themed license plate, which reads “OBJR13” in honor of Beckham, and asked him to sign it.

And sure enough, he actually pulled over and signed it.

Check it out:

OBJ really pulled over his car to sign this Browns fan’s license plate. Real one ✊ @brgridiron (via cantstick.2/IG beautifullu13/IG) pic.twitter.com/jhDJRO4uDq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2019

Nothing surprises us with this guy anymore. But that certainly was a cool gesture.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images