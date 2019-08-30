Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — Josh Gordon is back, folks.

… Well, kinda.

The New England Patriots receiver suited up Thursday night for his team’s preseason finale against the New York Giants. It was Gordon’s first game action since returning from the suspension that cut his first season in New England short.

Gordon looked rusty, and it was clear he hasn’t had enough time to build any sort of rapport with rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. However, the pair did connect on a 19-yard pass-and-catch on New England’s first drive.

Take a look:

Gordon had and up-and-down first half, but that play was the obvious highlight.

Now, Gordon must focus on re-syncing with Tom Brady before the Patriots’ Sept. 8 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images