Rob Gronkowski remains a fierce competitor in his NFL afterlife.

The former New England Patriots tight end took part in the first-ever “Kids’ Choice Sports Championship” last month during the Nickelodeon “Kids’ Choice Sports 2019” show. Gronkowski and skier Lyndsey Vonn captained their team, which also included snowboarder Shaun White, skateboarder Nyjah Huston and NHL star P.K. Subban, according to The Wrap’s Debbie Emeryp.

Video of the competition Nikelodian released Saturday shows Gronkowski playing for the win by drenching his teammates in slime.

“Kids’ Choice Sports 2019” is one of the myriad of activities with which Gronkowski has busied himself since he announced his retirement from the NFL.

Although the “Kids’ Choice Sports Championship” isn’t as physically taxing as professional football or WWE wrestling it seemed to meet the challenge Gronkowski needed to quench his competitive thirst … at least on that particular day.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images