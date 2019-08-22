Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon has been through a lot during his NFL career, but former wide receiver Cris Carter understands his battle.

Carter, now a host on FS1’s “First Things First,” will be 29 years sober on Sept. 21. He battled addiction during his playing career, similar to what the New England Patriots wideout is going through right now. Because of this, Carter is pulling for Gordon as hard as he possibly can.

“Anyone who knows me, knows my history,” Carter said. “Sept. 21 will be 29 years since I’ve had a drink. … If Josh Gordon’s healthy, this is the Super Bowl champ right here. I’m pulling for him because the league doesn’t have any good stories. … I can’t pull for a person more than the way I pull for Josh.”

Check out the full clip:

"Sept. 21st will be 29 years since I've had a drink. … If Josh Gordon's healthy, this is the Super Bowl champ right here. I'm pulling for him because the league doesn't have any good stories. I can't pull for a person more than the way I pull for Josh." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/sIgsa2JCm6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 21, 2019

Time will tell how Gordon’s season goes following his reinstatement, but this was a nice statement from Carter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images