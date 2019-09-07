Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams is one win away from claiming her seventh (!) US Open title.

The tennis superstar is set to meet 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu on Saturday afternoon in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams currently has 101 career US Open match victories, which gives her a share of the all-time record with Chris Evert, so if she is to beat Andreescu on Saturday in New York she will become the sole leader.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s match.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

