Serena Williams is one win away from claiming her seventh (!) US Open title.
The tennis superstar is set to meet 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu on Saturday afternoon in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams currently has 101 career US Open match victories, which gives her a share of the all-time record with Chris Evert, so if she is to beat Andreescu on Saturday in New York she will become the sole leader.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s match.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images