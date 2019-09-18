Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It turns out Adam Vinatieri isn’t retiring from the National Football League after all.

But considering his dismal start to the 2019 season, the Indianapolis Colts kicker seems to have a few things to sort through before Week 3.

“I’m going to work a lot this week to get those demons so I can go clear-headed, step on the field and just do my job,” Vinatieri said Tuesday, per ESPN’s Mike Wells.

Vinatieri has completed just two-of-five extra-point attempts and just one-of-three field goal attempts in the Colts’ first two games of the season. After another miserable outing against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, the 46-year-old made a comment that led some to assume he was preparing to retire, but he didn’t.

So for now, at least, the former New England Patriot plans on taking some time to focus on himself.

“I think anybody that has had a bad game, or, I don’t know, I guess if you go out golfing and you hook a couple balls, are you thinking about it until you get it figured out? I’ll spend some time this week working those (demons) out,” Vinatieri said, per Wells.

Vinatieri has a chance to take a step in the right direction Sunday when the Colts host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images