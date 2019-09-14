Alabama, to the shock of, well, no one, has found nothing but success against weak opponents at home the first two weeks of the season. But now they’ll try their luck away from Tuscaloosa.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday will do battle with South Carolina, which currently sits at 1-1.
This is the first meeting between the two sides in roughly nine years, when the Gamecocks knocked off Bama. Since that loss, however, Alabama has not lost to another SEC East team.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Alabama-South Carolina game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports