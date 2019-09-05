Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just when we thought the Antonio Brown roller coaster could not get any more unpredictable … there it goes.

The star wide receiver has had a myriad of issues come up with this summer with the Oakland Raiders, and things seem to have finally boiled over, with the team reportedly planning to suspend Brown after an altercation with GM Mike Mayock. A suspension would allow the Raiders to avoid Brown’s $30 million in guaranteed money.

Brown of course followed up these reports by unfollowing Derek Carr and the Raiders on Instagram, and had all of Twitter convinced he would end up with the New England Patriots.

But, Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus believes that the wide receiver’s relationship with the Raiders is salvageable.

“Our goal is to salvage this relationship,” Rosenhaus said on NFL Network, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “There is two sides to every story. My job is to bring everything back, try and get things worked out. Thats’ what I’m working on right now.”

He also noted that no suspension has been made official.

.@StaceyDales on with @RosenhausSports live on @nflnetwork: “Not a lot is clear yet, other than the Raiders said AB should stay home today. We haven’t heard anything about a potential decision yet… We’re trying to work through this. The goal is to work everything out." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork says “our goal is to salvage this relationship.” … “There is two sides to every story. My job is to bring everything back, try and get things worked out. Thats’ what I’m working on right now. … He says nothing is final." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork: “I’m confident we can get back to doing all the right things that the Raiders signed him for … My hope is there isn’t a suspension and I’m not aware of any as of yet. I’m working with them to try to and avoid this scenario." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Rosenhaus wants Brown to remain not suspended and in Oakland seeing as he gets a cut of Brown’s contract.

Regardless, the Raiders are not planning on having Brown in Week 1, according to Rosenhaus.

From @nflnetwork’s GameDay Kickoff: The #Raiders are not planning to have WR Antonio Brown for Week 1, as they sort this thing out. pic.twitter.com/NSSsumrX2H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

It really seems like the fun is just beginning here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images