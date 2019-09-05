Just when we thought the Antonio Brown roller coaster could not get any more unpredictable … there it goes.
The star wide receiver has had a myriad of issues come up with this summer with the Oakland Raiders, and things seem to have finally boiled over, with the team reportedly planning to suspend Brown after an altercation with GM Mike Mayock. A suspension would allow the Raiders to avoid Brown’s $30 million in guaranteed money.
Brown of course followed up these reports by unfollowing Derek Carr and the Raiders on Instagram, and had all of Twitter convinced he would end up with the New England Patriots.
But, Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus believes that the wide receiver’s relationship with the Raiders is salvageable.
“Our goal is to salvage this relationship,” Rosenhaus said on NFL Network, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “There is two sides to every story. My job is to bring everything back, try and get things worked out. Thats’ what I’m working on right now.”
He also noted that no suspension has been made official.
Of course, it should come as no surprise that Rosenhaus wants Brown to remain not suspended and in Oakland seeing as he gets a cut of Brown’s contract.
Regardless, the Raiders are not planning on having Brown in Week 1, according to Rosenhaus.
It really seems like the fun is just beginning here.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images