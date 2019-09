Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts has been a nightmare for the Minnesota Twins over the last two nights.

The reigning American League MVP gave Boston a 1-0 lead Thursday night by poking a solo homer off Pesky’s Pole at Fenway Park. The home run, his 26th of the year, was Betts’ third in his last two games.

Check it out:

You're not going to believe who just hit another home run… pic.twitter.com/97hT1nQnbW — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2019

Betts collected four hits and five RBI in Boston’s Wednesday night win over the Twins.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images