Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Bears will be looking to make a statement Monday night.

The Bears, who were projected to be one of the top NFC teams heading into the season, have looked rather pedestrian to start the campaign. After dropping its season opener to the Green Bay Packers, Chicago barely edged out a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Should the Bears stumble over the 0-2 Washington Redskins in primetime, it might be time to reevaluate just how good Matt Nagy’s team really is.

Here’s how to watch Bears vs. Redskins online:

When: Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images