The Boston Bruins will have a lot of decisions to make at the end of the 2019-20 season, including figuring out how to handle restricted free agent Jake DeBrusk.

Boston potentially could have up to 10 free agents once the upcoming campaign comes to a close, and locking up the 22-year-old winger should be close to the top of its list.

DeBrusk is coming off a lackluster postseason, but that could be chalked up to taking a cheap shot to the face from Nazem Kadri when the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs squared off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He still managed 42 points (27 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games for the Black and Gold last season, and provided some consistency on David Krejci’s wing.

He’s proven to be a viable part of Boston’s offense, and plans to stay “dialed in” this season despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“Obviously that’s going to be my situation (as an RFA). Hopefully not (as a holdout), but maybe, possibly next year just looking around the league you see different things with guys dragging it out,” DeBrusk said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “It’s one of those where you ask questions on the business side of it. Things change and different stuff happens with talks, but at the same time I mostly just try to stay out of it. I try to stay dialed in to get ready for training camp and the season. I guess when that time comes, though, I’ll be more aware of what to expect.”

Of course, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy each just returned to the B’s after brief holdouts. The defensemen signed three -and-two-year contracts, respectively. Carlo offered up some advice to his teammate, stressing to just be patient.

“I’d say just to remain calm and don’t be shocked by different things with the back and forth, and how long (the entire) process might take,” Carlo said, per Haggerty. “For me I didn’t expect it to be that long. I was excited when the season was over to sign back real fast, but it took a little bit more time than anticipated. You just try to be as patient as you can, but it’s really hard to be patient in that scenario with your first larger deal off your entry level. (At the end of the day) you’ve done everything you can do up to that point, so just stay calm (in negotiations).”

A lot can happen between now and the end of the season. And it’s likely DeBrusk’s focus will be to help the Bruins get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images