Football’s great. The games, the chicken wings, the beverages, the drama, the fantasy — all of it makes the NFL a must-watch product.

But let’s be real, we’re really in this thing for the hype videos.

Luckily for Patriots fans, Tom Brady is at the forefront of the hype video revolution. And Sunday morning, hours before New England’s season opener with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 42-year-old quarterback dropped his first video of the 2019 season.

Take a look:

Honestly, that was kinda boring.

But with Antonio Brown likely to make his Patriots debut next week, Brady’s second hype video should be a real treat. Let’s just hope it’s better than some of the stuff Brown has been posting on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images