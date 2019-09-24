Ben Roethlisberger is on the mend.
The Steelers’ long-time quarterback underwent successful elbow surgery in Los Angeles on Monday after sustaining the joint injury on Sept. 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Roethlisberger is expected to recover in time for the 2020 season and will begin rehabilitating his injured elbow with Pittsburgh’s medical staff “immediately” upon returning to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are 0-2 since losing Big Ben. Mason Rudolph has taken the veteran’s place under center.
