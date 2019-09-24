Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Roethlisberger is on the mend.

The Steelers’ long-time quarterback underwent successful elbow surgery in Los Angeles on Monday after sustaining the joint injury on Sept. 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger is expected to recover in time for the 2020 season and will begin rehabilitating his injured elbow with Pittsburgh’s medical staff “immediately” upon returning to Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger had surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

Steelers’ statement: ”Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

The Steelers are 0-2 since losing Big Ben. Mason Rudolph has taken the veteran’s place under center.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images