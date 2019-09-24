Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has a host of off-field issues, that much we know.

But it looks like there may be more than what meets the eye, which, realistically, shouldn’t be that surprising.

Brown on Monday was ordered by a Miami judge to appear for a deposition Tuesday morning, according to The Athletic’s Legal Analyst, Daniel Wallach. The deposition is part of a civil lawsuit which alleges Brown “trashed a multi-million dollar condominium he was renting in early 2018.”

NEW: Antonio Brown has been ordered by a Miami judge to appear for a deposition tomorrow morning at 9:30. The deposition, which will be videotaped, is part of a civil lawsuit alleging that he trashed a multi-million dollar condominium unit that he was renting in early 2018. pic.twitter.com/z26taU8zRH — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 23, 2019

Brown’s meeting will not be held in a courthouse, but at the office’s of the court reporter, per Wallach.

The All-Pro wideout previously was accused of throwing furniture off a balcony of the Florida condominium, but this lawsuit pertains to the damage done inside the apartment only. Brown and his attorney have delayed this deposition to the point where the court order was needed.

As for his former team, Bill Belichick says the New England Patriots have moved on from the erratic wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images