So, is this the year the Cincinnati Bengals finally don’t suck?

Probably not.

The Bengals will open the 2019 season by visiting Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. With Jadeveon Clowney now in the fold, the Seahawks one again look like legitimate contenders in the NFC.

But hey, maybe Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd pull off the upset.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Seahawks:

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images